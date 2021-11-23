Chesterfield Health District offers boosters of all three COVID-19 vaccines for adults

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Health District will now offer all three COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

Booster vaccines can be given to anyone 18 years and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) vaccination or two months from the date of their Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those eligible to receive a booster dose may choose which of the three vaccine products they would like to receive. The VDH recommends consulting with your doctor or healthcare provider if you choose to get a vaccine different from your primary series in order to make the best decision for your situation.

This week, the clinic will have different hours than normal due to the Thanksgiving holiday. You can see the clinic’s Thanksgiving schedule here.

To make an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682, TTY users call 711. Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged, especially for children, to reduce wait times. Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

