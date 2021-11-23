Healthcare Pros
Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

