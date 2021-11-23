Healthcare Pros
AAA: Gas prices slowly declining in Virginia

Gas price in Charlottesville
Gas price in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA is predicting more than 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, and that means more travelers will be paying a pretty penny at the pump.

The average price right now in Virginia for gas is $3.26. That’s down a penny from a week ago, according to AAA.

It’s up two cents from a month ago, too.

The average price in Charlottesville Tuesday, November 23, was $3.31. One month ago the price of gas was $3.28. Last year, the price was $2.02.

AAA is predicting that 92% of people traveling for Thanksgiving will be hitting the roads this year.

