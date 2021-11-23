$450,000 planning grant awarded to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been awarded a $450,000 planning grant by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The award is to help with affordable housing and economic development in the Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward communities.

“The Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant is great news for the residents of Gilpin Court and the surrounding Jackson Ward community,” said RRHA Interim Chief Executive Officer Stacey Daniels-Fayson. “The award demonstrates the shared commitment of the RRHA, the city of Richmond, the Richmond City Health District and other community stakeholders.”

The grant is one of eight awarded through HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

“. HUD’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative promotes a comprehensive approach to transforming neighborhoods struggling to address the interconnected challenges of distressed housing, inadequate schools, poor health, high crime, and lack of capital,” a release said.

