21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office joined forces on Nov. 9 and 10 leading to the arrests of 21 fugitives.

The combined law enforcement operation served 60 felony and 24 misdemeanor warrants. They also seized 3.5lbs of Methanmpheetamine, 90 pills of suspected Fentanyl and $4,590 in cash.

The fugitive operation effort was led by U.S. Marshals Service to support areas in the Capital Area Region by removing wanted, often dangerous, fugitives from the community. The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Fredericksburg Police Department and Spotsylvania Sheriff Office were also involved.

After many hours dedicated to identifying and locating the offenders following individuals were arrested during the operation:

• Juan Douglas Mejia Barahona

• Briceton R. Grant

• Damien Fox

• Letonto Fox

• Devonate Atkins

• John C. Rao

• Trayvon Scott

• Kayla Gudiness

• Thomas Ball

• Laurel Thrift

• Kurtwan Hunter

• Brice Jennifer

• Jason Rogers

• Leroy Dorsey

• Stephanie Shanel Diomande

• Melodie Mae Wilhelm

• Lauren Michelle Foley

• Raheem Johnson

• Theodore Smalley

• Tyran Tillman

• Daonte White

