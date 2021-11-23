Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation

File Photo
File Photo(VNL)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office joined forces on Nov. 9 and 10 leading to the arrests of 21 fugitives.

The combined law enforcement operation served 60 felony and 24 misdemeanor warrants. They also seized 3.5lbs of Methanmpheetamine, 90 pills of suspected Fentanyl and $4,590 in cash.

The fugitive operation effort was led by U.S. Marshals Service to support areas in the Capital Area Region by removing wanted, often dangerous, fugitives from the community. The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Fredericksburg Police Department and Spotsylvania Sheriff Office were also involved.

After many hours dedicated to identifying and locating the offenders following individuals were arrested during the operation:

• Juan Douglas Mejia Barahona

• Briceton R. Grant

• Damien Fox

• Letonto Fox

• Devonate Atkins

• John C. Rao

• Trayvon Scott

• Kayla Gudiness

• Thomas Ball

• Laurel Thrift

• Kurtwan Hunter

• Brice Jennifer

• Jason Rogers

• Leroy Dorsey

• Stephanie Shanel Diomande

• Melodie Mae Wilhelm

• Lauren Michelle Foley

• Raheem Johnson

• Theodore Smalley

• Tyran Tillman

• Daonte White

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Kurt Benjamin Smith and Anna da Costa as the radio actors who play George and Mary.
Virginia Rep presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A live radio play
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 6.2 million people receive first vaccine dose | Over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated
The Piney Grove Flatwoods is home to numerous rare species including the endangered...
Gov. Northam dedicates Piney Grove Flatwoods as Virginia’s 66th natural area preserve
Moderna Vaccine. File Photo
Chesterfield Health District offers boosters of all three COVID-19 vaccines for adults