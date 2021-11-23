2021 Santa Run schedule announced in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Every year, volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel participate in Santa Runs all throughout Hanover County.
The stations participating and what streets they will be visiting each night are as follows:
Ashland Volunteer Fire Company
Each night will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the streets listed are in order of the route they will be taking. Due to COVID-19, Santa and his Elves will be riding on the fire truck.
Tuesday, Dec 7
Oakhill Estates Subdivision
Fox Mill Run
Melton Road
Ashland Heights Road
Ashglade Court
Cheroy Road
Cheroy Woods Subdivision
Mount Herman Farms
North Woods Subdivision
Country Club Hills & River Run Subdivisions
Stanley Park Dr
Ashland Park Dr
Carters Hill Subdivision
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Jamestown Road
Woodside Lane
Providence Subdivision
Woodside Estates Subdivision
Wintercrest Subdivision
Omni Park Place
Omni Apts.
Slash Cottage Subdivision
Lance & Bridle Subdivision
Thursday, Dec. 9
S. Center St. SE Side
E. Francis St.
Virginia St.
1000 Block of Maple St.
Kilby Station Road
100 & 200 Block of New St.
MacMurdo St.
Arlington St. & Mist Pines Apts.
Maiden Lane
Lee St.
100 & 200 Block of Robinson St.
Sedgefield Subdivision
Palm Leaf Subdivision
500 Block of Pleasant St.
Myrtle St.
Short St.
Randolph St.
Henry Clay Apts.
300 Block of Robinson St.
S. Taylor St.
300 Block of New St.
Arlington Square Apts.
Sunday 12/12
College Ave.
Caroline St.
N. Taylor St.
Calhoun St.
Louisiana St.
Macon Circle
Henry Place
N. Cottage Green Dr.
Trotter Mill Close Apts.
Hanover Apts.
Laurel Woods Apts.
Vaughan Road
Ashland Towne Square
Smithtown Road
Monday, Dec. 13
Dale Ave
S. James St.
Duncan St.
Early St.
S. Center St. SW side
Oaks Apts.
Ashland Manor Apts.
Cox Lane
Stebbins St.
Race Course St.
W. Francis St.
Hanover Ave.
S. Snead St.
Beverly Road
Lee Ave.
Cubs Lane
Thompson St. - Southern Side
Kenton Ridge
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Henry St. North of RMC
Berkley Woods Subdivision
A & B Streets
100 Block of Berkley Street
500 & 600 Block of N. Center St. East
Henry Apts.
NW Henry Lane
200 Block of Berkley St.
Burruss Apts.
N. Center St. West Side
W. Patrick St.
N. James St. (N. Snead to Thompson)
Mullen Dr.
N. Snead St.
Wesley St.
John St.
Henry Clay Road
Thompson St. North Side
Chapman St.
Cross Road
Clover Hill Dr.
Elm Ave.
Park Ave.
Linden St.
N. Macon Terrace Subdivision
Lauradel and Luck Brothers Dr
Eastern Hanover Station
Due to safety concerns, all families who live at the end of short cul-de-sacs are asked to come to the main road. Track Santa on the station’s website.
Friday, Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m.
Studley, Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Summer Hill, including Blakewood, Road, Linney’s Court, Spring Run Road, Double Five Drive), Studley Farms, Summer Hill to River Road (including Pinta & Cabin Ct), River Road to Hanover Town Road, Hanover Town Road to Studley Road (including Scotts Landing) to New Bethesda
Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 5 p.m.
Old Church Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Piping Tree Ferry Road (including Spring Run Road), Piping Tree Ferry Road to Old Church Road (Including Old Lafayette Road, Epps, Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Retreat Dr. and Pamunkey Crest Dr), around the loop back onto Old Church Road and continuing to Candle Berry Drive, Christians Ridge Sub, To McClellan Road and end on Crown Hill Road.
Sunday, Dec. 12 starting at 5 p.m.
Pole Green Rd (from Rural Point Rd) to Walnut Grove (including Sherrington, Fieldshire, Pole Green Station, Raven Runs Dr, and Spice Tree Subdivisions), Walnut Grove Road to Mechanicsville Tpk
Monday, Dec. 13 starting at 6 p.m.
Sandy Valley (from Creighton Road) to Little Florida Road (including Hobby Horse Lane), U-turn at the end of Little Florida Road (including Shall Dr) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Beattie’s Mill ( Sinclair Manor), back to Beattie’s Mill (including Pepper Town Road) and back to 360.
Friday, Dec. 17 starting at 6 p.m.
Pole Green Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Williamsville Road (including Woodlawn Farm Dr), Williamsville Road to Studley Road (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Road across Studley Road to River Road, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill
Saturday, Dec. 18 starting at 5 p.m.
Battlefield Green Subdivision, West Haven Dr, Hughes Road, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Court.
Sunday, Dec. 19 starting at 5 p.m.
Pebble Creek Subdivision, Walnut Grove to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Sandy Valley (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates)
Alternate dates Dec. 20,21,22
Hanover Courthouse Station
The streets listed are in the order followed each night. Santa and his elves will be staying on the firetruck due to COVID concerns.
Saturday, Dec. 4
54 West, turn on Liberty Oaks, left on Depot, right on St. Paul’s Church Road, Right onto 301, Right on Depot Road, Left on Liberty Oaks, Left onto 54 going West. Turn Right into Wickham Manor Way through the subdivision. Come back out Wickham Manor Way turn Right onto Route 54 to Taylor complex turn around and head back east on 54, turn Right on Goddins Hill Road, Right on Jennings Road to the End. Turn Left on Mount Hermon Road, Left on Goddins Hill Road then Right on Mount Eagle Road. Turn around and proceed back on Mount Eagle Road turn left on Goddins Hill Road then turn left on Mount Hermon Road end at Stumpy Road.
Friday, Dec. 10
301 South to Cady’s Mill Road – Right on Cady’s Mill Road, Right on Peaks Road, Right on Stumpy Road to Mount Hermon Road – turn left continue to stop sign then left on Peaks Road, turn Right on 301 right on Hillcrest Road to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hillcrest Road right on peaks Peaks cross over 301 to Georgetown Road, turn left on Chestnut Church Road left into Glebe Hill subdivision Turn around back down Chestnut Church Road to Georgetown turn Right on Foxal Road to the end, turn around, back to 301 north all the way to rt 54.
Saturday, Dec. 11
301 South, turn Left onto River Road right into Dundee estates right on River Road to the county line. We will then head back down River Road to 301, turn Right onto 301 North, turn Right onto Firehouse Road, turn Right on to Normans Bridge Road, turn Left on to Hanover Quarter Road, and head back to Normans Bridge Road turn Right, back to 301 North to Caroline Line and turn around, back to 301 South to the County Courthouse complex.
Every run will end by driving through the County Courthouse Complex in case you missed Santa.
Henry Volunteer Fire Department
Saturday, Nov. 27
Laural Grove
Powhickery
Blue Star Estate
Huntington Woods
Hanover Crossings
Marley Estate
Timberlake Commons
Sunday, Nov. 28
Cool Spring Forest
Rutland
Craney Island Farms
Craney Island Estates
Monday, Nov. 29
Slash Church Area
Mandy Lane
Bowie
Stumpy Road
Pine Ridge
Lincoln Park Circle
Wheeling Circle
Hanover Small Farms
Patrick Henry Heights
Wednesday, Dec.1
Academy Drive/Culley
Sharon Park
Holly Ridge
Brianthorn
Stywalt
Hanover Heights
Friday, Dec. 3
Avondale East
Avondale West
Royal Grant
Robin Ridge
Beaverdam Trail
Swannanoa
Rural Point Farms
Saturday, Dec. 4
Garrison Manor
Berkley Forest
Quail Creek
Twin Oaks
Atlee Lakes/Springs
Sunday, Dec. 5
Mimosa
Person Corner
Henry Clay Heights
Holly Road
Knollwood
Cool Spring West
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Strawhorn
Springhill Acres
Pine Slash
Hartford Oaks
Greywood
Breckenridge
Shelton Point
Woodlands
Pebblebrook
Enon Church
Friday, Dec. 10
Pollards Creek
FIre Lane
Georgetown
Shannondale
Oakdale
Greenway
Colonial Forest
Lindsay Meadows
Saturday, Dec. 11
Crown Colony
Royal Glenn
Rutland Grove
Atlee Manor
Giles Farms
Mechanicsville Station
There will be two Santas splitting the routes.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Adams Farm
Aspen Hills
Brandy Creek
Brandy Hill Apartments
Buff Ridge
Cold Harbor Farms
Creekside Village
Gaines Mill
Jackson Arch
Lereve Manor
Liberty Hall Hills
Lincoln Hills
Locust Hills
Travelers Run
Walnut Grove
Thursday, Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m.
Bishops Park
Brooks Hollow
Covenant Woods
Cherrydale
Cherrydale West
Christian Village
Cypress Tree
Davis Place
Dogwood Knoll
Fox Lair
Hanover Grove
Laurel Meadows
Legacy Park
Meredith Farms
Summer Grove
Saturday, Dec. 11, 4-9 p.m.
Autumn Ridge
Barnette Oaks
Battlefield Farms
Beaverdam Bluff
Beaverdam Creek Apartments
Beaverdam Park
Berry Pointe
Brookshire
Bruces Estates
Burnside Farms
Cherry Grove
Chickahominy Bluffs
Cold Cove
Cold Harbor Gardens
Cold Harbor Meadows
Ellerson Farms
Ellerson Station
Elwin Place
Haden Estates
Harbor Square
Harbor Hill Farms
Hunters Crossing
Hunters Woods
Mayfield Farms
Meadowbridge
Mill Trace
Mill Valley
Pond Way
Rose Hill Estates
Summer Walk
Tangle Oaks
Thompson/Carneal
Timberlake Place
Walgrove Court
York Point
Sunday, Dec. 12, 5-9 p.m.
Bell Creek
Bell Creek Estates
Cherry Grove
Chime Court
Coolwell
Green Oaks
Fullview Manor
Loralea
Meadowgate
Old Grove Glen
Ridgeview Estates
Seven Springs
Shady Brook
Shady Grove Forrest
Sherwood Crossing
Spring Meadows
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Highpoint Farms
Jackson Avenue Apartments
Mechanicsville Farms
Mechanicsville Heights
Milton Woods
Oakley
Signal Hill
Sledd Run
Virginia Manor
Windmill Way
Windsor
Windy Hills
The tentative make-up date is Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6-9 p.m. The fire station will make an effort to get to any areas missed due to weather.
Chickahominy Volunteer Fire Company
Sunday, Dec.5, 12–6 p.m.
Totopotomoy
Milestone
Ashcreek
Ashcake station
Forest lake hills
Fox Head
Somerset
Colonial Estates
Chickahominy Falls
Elmont Woods
Stony Run Estates
Cedar Lea Park
Kosmo Village
Telegraph Road
Lakeridge Apartments
Americamps
Saturday, Dec. 11, 12-6 p.m.
Charleston Ridge
Atlee Ridge
Green Ridge
Hickory Ridge
Beechwood Farms
Summer Duck Farm
Chickahominy Oaks
Madison Springs
Honey Meadows
Taylor Farms
Kings Charter Ii, Stephens Manor
Ivy Banks
Castlewood
Kingswood Circuit
Rapidan Woods, Kings Charter I
Charter Creek Apartments
Thursday, Dec. 18
Snow/rain make-up date
For any updates to this schedule click here.
Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department
Due to COVID-19, the department will not stop the trucks to hand out candy canes but Santa will be making an appearance.
Friday, Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m.
Starts at Beulah Church Road and Sandy Valley Road
Beulah Church Road to Woody’s Hundred Subdivision and back to
Beulah Church Road to Glenn’s Harbor Subdivision and back to
Beulah Church Road to Old Travellers Lane and back to
Beulah Church Road to Cold Harbor Rd to Flaherty Drive and back to
Cold Harbor Road to McGee Outlook and back to
Cold Harbor Road to Elder Ridge Lane and back to
Cold Harbor Road to Turkey Hollow Subdivision and back to
Cold Harbor Road to Market Road
Market Road to Range Road and back
Market Road to Falling View Lane and back to
Market Road to Rockhill Road and stops.
Saturday, December 4th starting at 4:30 p.m.
Starts at Old Church Road and Flannigan Mill Road
Flannigan Mill Road to Babbling Brooke Lane and back to
Flannigan Mill Road to Ettington Road and back to
Flannigan Mill Road to Hopewell Road to the county line
Hopewell Road from county line back to Westwood Road
Westwood Road to Hidden Lake Estates and back to
Westwood Road to Jordan Woods and back to
Westwood Road to Boundary Run and back to
Westwood Road to McClellan Road
McClellan Road to Crown Hill Road
Crown Hill Road to Parsleys Mill Road
Parsleys Mill Road to Tanglewood Court and back to
Parsleys Mill Road to McClellan Road and stops.
Friday, Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m.
Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road
Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to
Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to
Rockhill Road to Swan Lane and back to
Rockhill Road to McClellan Road
McClellan Road to Papa Lane and Back to
McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to
McClellan Road to Peace Road
Peace Road to Quaker Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road
Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road
McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.
Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive
Burnett Field Subdivision and back to
Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to
Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to
Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to
Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road
Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to
Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision
Hanover Subdivision and ends.
