2021 Santa Run schedule announced in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Every year, volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel participate in Santa Runs all throughout Hanover County.

The stations participating and what streets they will be visiting each night are as follows:

Ashland Volunteer Fire Company

Each night will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the streets listed are in order of the route they will be taking. Due to COVID-19, Santa and his Elves will be riding on the fire truck.

Tuesday, Dec 7

Oakhill Estates Subdivision

Fox Mill Run

Melton Road

Ashland Heights Road

Ashglade Court

Cheroy Road

Cheroy Woods Subdivision

Mount Herman Farms

North Woods Subdivision

Country Club Hills & River Run Subdivisions

Stanley Park Dr

Ashland Park Dr

Carters Hill Subdivision

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Jamestown Road

Woodside Lane

Providence Subdivision

Woodside Estates Subdivision

Wintercrest Subdivision

Omni Park Place

Omni Apts.

Slash Cottage Subdivision

Lance & Bridle Subdivision

Thursday, Dec. 9

S. Center St. SE Side

E. Francis St.

Virginia St.

1000 Block of Maple St.

Kilby Station Road

100 & 200 Block of New St.

MacMurdo St.

Arlington St. & Mist Pines Apts.

Maiden Lane

Lee St.

100 & 200 Block of Robinson St.

Sedgefield Subdivision

Palm Leaf Subdivision

500 Block of Pleasant St.

Myrtle St.

Short St.

Randolph St.

Henry Clay Apts.

300 Block of Robinson St.

S. Taylor St.

300 Block of New St.

Arlington Square Apts.

Sunday 12/12

College Ave.

Caroline St.

N. Taylor St.

Calhoun St.

Louisiana St.

Macon Circle

Henry Place

N. Cottage Green Dr.

Trotter Mill Close Apts.

Hanover Apts.

Laurel Woods Apts.

Vaughan Road

Ashland Towne Square

Smithtown Road

Monday, Dec. 13

Dale Ave

S. James St.

Duncan St.

Early St.

S. Center St. SW side

Oaks Apts.

Ashland Manor Apts.

Cox Lane

Stebbins St.

Race Course St.

W. Francis St.

Hanover Ave.

S. Snead St.

Beverly Road

Lee Ave.

Cubs Lane

Thompson St. - Southern Side

Kenton Ridge

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Henry St. North of RMC

Berkley Woods Subdivision

A & B Streets

100 Block of Berkley Street

500 & 600 Block of N. Center St. East

Henry Apts.

NW Henry Lane

200 Block of Berkley St.

Burruss Apts.

N. Center St. West Side

W. Patrick St.

N. James St. (N. Snead to Thompson)

Mullen Dr.

N. Snead St.

Wesley St.

John St.

Henry Clay Road

Thompson St. North Side

Chapman St.

Cross Road

Clover Hill Dr.

Elm Ave.

Park Ave.

Linden St.

N. Macon Terrace Subdivision

Lauradel and Luck Brothers Dr

Eastern Hanover Station

Due to safety concerns, all families who live at the end of short cul-de-sacs are asked to come to the main road. Track Santa on the station’s website.

Friday, Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m.

Studley, Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Summer Hill, including Blakewood, Road, Linney’s Court, Spring Run Road, Double Five Drive), Studley Farms, Summer Hill to River Road (including Pinta & Cabin Ct), River Road to Hanover Town Road, Hanover Town Road to Studley Road (including Scotts Landing) to New Bethesda

Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 5 p.m.

Old Church Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Piping Tree Ferry Road (including Spring Run Road), Piping Tree Ferry Road to Old Church Road (Including Old Lafayette Road, Epps, Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Retreat Dr. and Pamunkey Crest Dr), around the loop back onto Old Church Road and continuing to Candle Berry Drive, Christians Ridge Sub, To McClellan Road and end on Crown Hill Road.

Sunday, Dec. 12 starting at 5 p.m.

Pole Green Rd (from Rural Point Rd) to Walnut Grove (including Sherrington, Fieldshire, Pole Green Station, Raven Runs Dr, and Spice Tree Subdivisions), Walnut Grove Road to Mechanicsville Tpk

Monday, Dec. 13 starting at 6 p.m.

Sandy Valley (from Creighton Road) to Little Florida Road (including Hobby Horse Lane), U-turn at the end of Little Florida Road (including Shall Dr) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Beattie’s Mill ( Sinclair Manor), back to Beattie’s Mill (including Pepper Town Road) and back to 360.

Friday, Dec. 17 starting at 6 p.m.

Pole Green Road (from Mechanicsville Tpk.) to Williamsville Road (including Woodlawn Farm Dr), Williamsville Road to Studley Road (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Road across Studley Road to River Road, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill

Saturday, Dec. 18 starting at 5 p.m.

Battlefield Green Subdivision, West Haven Dr, Hughes Road, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Court.

Sunday, Dec. 19 starting at 5 p.m.

Pebble Creek Subdivision, Walnut Grove to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Sandy Valley (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates)

Alternate dates Dec. 20,21,22

Hanover Courthouse Station

The streets listed are in the order followed each night. Santa and his elves will be staying on the firetruck due to COVID concerns.

Saturday, Dec. 4

54 West, turn on Liberty Oaks, left on Depot, right on St. Paul’s Church Road, Right onto 301, Right on Depot Road, Left on Liberty Oaks, Left onto 54 going West. Turn Right into Wickham Manor Way through the subdivision. Come back out Wickham Manor Way turn Right onto Route 54 to Taylor complex turn around and head back east on 54, turn Right on Goddins Hill Road, Right on Jennings Road to the End. Turn Left on Mount Hermon Road, Left on Goddins Hill Road then Right on Mount Eagle Road. Turn around and proceed back on Mount Eagle Road turn left on Goddins Hill Road then turn left on Mount Hermon Road end at Stumpy Road.

Friday, Dec. 10

301 South to Cady’s Mill Road – Right on Cady’s Mill Road, Right on Peaks Road, Right on Stumpy Road to Mount Hermon Road – turn left continue to stop sign then left on Peaks Road, turn Right on 301 right on Hillcrest Road to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Hillcrest Road right on peaks Peaks cross over 301 to Georgetown Road, turn left on Chestnut Church Road left into Glebe Hill subdivision Turn around back down Chestnut Church Road to Georgetown turn Right on Foxal Road to the end, turn around, back to 301 north all the way to rt 54.

Saturday, Dec. 11

301 South, turn Left onto River Road right into Dundee estates right on River Road to the county line. We will then head back down River Road to 301, turn Right onto 301 North, turn Right onto Firehouse Road, turn Right on to Normans Bridge Road, turn Left on to Hanover Quarter Road, and head back to Normans Bridge Road turn Right, back to 301 North to Caroline Line and turn around, back to 301 South to the County Courthouse complex.

Every run will end by driving through the County Courthouse Complex in case you missed Santa.

Henry Volunteer Fire Department

Saturday, Nov. 27

Laural Grove

Powhickery

Blue Star Estate

Huntington Woods

Hanover Crossings

Marley Estate

Timberlake Commons

Sunday, Nov. 28

Cool Spring Forest

Rutland

Craney Island Farms

Craney Island Estates

Monday, Nov. 29

Slash Church Area

Mandy Lane

Bowie

Stumpy Road

Pine Ridge

Lincoln Park Circle

Wheeling Circle

Hanover Small Farms

Patrick Henry Heights

Wednesday, Dec.1

Academy Drive/Culley

Sharon Park

Holly Ridge

Brianthorn

Stywalt

Hanover Heights

Friday, Dec. 3

Avondale East

Avondale West

Royal Grant

Robin Ridge

Beaverdam Trail

Swannanoa

Rural Point Farms

Saturday, Dec. 4

Garrison Manor

Berkley Forest

Quail Creek

Twin Oaks

Atlee Lakes/Springs

Sunday, Dec. 5

Mimosa

Person Corner

Henry Clay Heights

Holly Road

Knollwood

Cool Spring West

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Strawhorn

Springhill Acres

Pine Slash

Hartford Oaks

Greywood

Breckenridge

Shelton Point

Woodlands

Pebblebrook

Enon Church

Friday, Dec. 10

Pollards Creek

FIre Lane

Georgetown

Shannondale

Oakdale

Greenway

Colonial Forest

Lindsay Meadows

Saturday, Dec. 11

Crown Colony

Royal Glenn

Rutland Grove

Atlee Manor

Giles Farms

Mechanicsville Station

There will be two Santas splitting the routes.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.

Adams Farm

Aspen Hills

Brandy Creek

Brandy Hill Apartments

Buff Ridge

Cold Harbor Farms

Creekside Village

Gaines Mill

Jackson Arch

Lereve Manor

Liberty Hall Hills

Lincoln Hills

Locust Hills

Travelers Run

Walnut Grove

Thursday, Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Bishops Park

Brooks Hollow

Covenant Woods

Cherrydale

Cherrydale West

Christian Village

Cypress Tree

Davis Place

Dogwood Knoll

Fox Lair

Hanover Grove

Laurel Meadows

Legacy Park

Meredith Farms

Summer Grove

Saturday, Dec. 11, 4-9 p.m.

Autumn Ridge

Barnette Oaks

Battlefield Farms

Beaverdam Bluff

Beaverdam Creek Apartments

Beaverdam Park

Berry Pointe

Brookshire

Bruces Estates

Burnside Farms

Cherry Grove

Chickahominy Bluffs

Cold Cove

Cold Harbor Gardens

Cold Harbor Meadows

Ellerson Farms

Ellerson Station

Elwin Place

Haden Estates

Harbor Square

Harbor Hill Farms

Hunters Crossing

Hunters Woods

Mayfield Farms

Meadowbridge

Mill Trace

Mill Valley

Pond Way

Rose Hill Estates

Summer Walk

Tangle Oaks

Thompson/Carneal

Timberlake Place

Walgrove Court

York Point

Sunday, Dec. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Bell Creek

Bell Creek Estates

Cherry Grove

Chime Court

Coolwell

Green Oaks

Fullview Manor

Loralea

Meadowgate

Old Grove Glen

Ridgeview Estates

Seven Springs

Shady Brook

Shady Grove Forrest

Sherwood Crossing

Spring Meadows

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Highpoint Farms

Jackson Avenue Apartments

Mechanicsville Farms

Mechanicsville Heights

Milton Woods

Oakley

Signal Hill

Sledd Run

Virginia Manor

Windmill Way

Windsor

Windy Hills

The tentative make-up date is Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6-9 p.m. The fire station will make an effort to get to any areas missed due to weather.

Chickahominy Volunteer Fire Company

Sunday, Dec.5, 12–6 p.m.

Totopotomoy

Milestone

Ashcreek

Ashcake station

Forest lake hills

Fox Head

Somerset

Colonial Estates

Chickahominy Falls

Elmont Woods

Stony Run Estates

Cedar Lea Park

Kosmo Village

Telegraph Road

Lakeridge Apartments

Americamps

Saturday, Dec. 11, 12-6 p.m.

Charleston Ridge

Atlee Ridge

Green Ridge

Hickory Ridge

Beechwood Farms

Summer Duck Farm

Chickahominy Oaks

Madison Springs

Honey Meadows

Taylor Farms

Kings Charter Ii, Stephens Manor

Ivy Banks

Castlewood

Kingswood Circuit

Rapidan Woods, Kings Charter I

Charter Creek Apartments

Thursday, Dec. 18

Snow/rain make-up date

For any updates to this schedule click here.

Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Due to COVID-19, the department will not stop the trucks to hand out candy canes but Santa will be making an appearance.

Friday, Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m.

Starts at Beulah Church Road and Sandy Valley Road

Beulah Church Road to Woody’s Hundred Subdivision and back to

Beulah Church Road to Glenn’s Harbor Subdivision and back to

Beulah Church Road to Old Travellers Lane and back to

Beulah Church Road to Cold Harbor Rd to Flaherty Drive and back to

Cold Harbor Road to McGee Outlook and back to

Cold Harbor Road to Elder Ridge Lane and back to

Cold Harbor Road to Turkey Hollow Subdivision and back to

Cold Harbor Road to Market Road

Market Road to Range Road and back

Market Road to Falling View Lane and back to

Market Road to Rockhill Road and stops.

Saturday, December 4th starting at 4:30 p.m.

Starts at Old Church Road and Flannigan Mill Road

Flannigan Mill Road to Babbling Brooke Lane and back to

Flannigan Mill Road to Ettington Road and back to

Flannigan Mill Road to Hopewell Road to the county line

Hopewell Road from county line back to Westwood Road

Westwood Road to Hidden Lake Estates and back to

Westwood Road to Jordan Woods and back to

Westwood Road to Boundary Run and back to

Westwood Road to McClellan Road

McClellan Road to Crown Hill Road

Crown Hill Road to Parsleys Mill Road

Parsleys Mill Road to Tanglewood Court and back to

Parsleys Mill Road to McClellan Road and stops.

Friday, Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m.

Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road

Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to

Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to

Rockhill Road to Swan Lane and back to

Rockhill Road to McClellan Road

McClellan Road to Papa Lane and Back to

McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to

McClellan Road to Peace Road

Peace Road to Quaker Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road

Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road

McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.

Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive

Burnett Field Subdivision and back to

Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to

Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to

Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to

Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road

Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to

Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision

Hanover Subdivision and ends.

