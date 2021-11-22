Healthcare Pros
Water company requests to increase rates in Hopewell

If approved, starting in May, the average customer in Hopewell will see their bill increase by around $8 a month.(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia American Water Company, which provides water to Hopewell, has filed an application with the State Corporation Commission to increase rates.

If approved, starting in May, the average customer in Hopewell will see their bill increase by around $7.92 a month.

The company says the rate increase will help pay for critical infrastructure projects, which includes:

  • New intake, electrical and pumping structures and construction of an elevated tank that will allow for storage of an additional 2.5 million gallons of drinking water in Hopewell
  • Replacement of 3,800 feet of 12-inch cast iron and asbestos water main
  • A new pump station in the Eastern District that will improve system resiliency
  • Sewer main upgrades and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant in the Prince William District

Virginia American Water has faced issues with its equipment in the past, including an outage earlier this year, that had more than 9,000 residents under a Boil Water Notice for several days.

