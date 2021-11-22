Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia agencies are getting rid of single-use plastics. Not everyone is pleased

Plastic waste.
Plastic waste.(Sarah Vogelsong/ Virginia Mercury)
By SARAH VOGELSONG
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The road to getting rid of single-use plastics at the Virginia Department of Corrections is littered with security protocols — specifically, ensuring that nonplastic bottles and cutlery can’t be used as weapons.

“There’s a lot of things we can’t change strictly to aluminum,” said Russell Vanness, the department’s sustainability administrator. “You can’t possibly make a weapon out of” a standard single-use plastic water bottle, he said. But other, more rigid drink containers “can be made into a blade of some kind.”

As Virginia agencies begin complying with Gov. Ralph Northam’s March directive to wean off of single-use plastics, DOC isn’t alone in encountering some unexpected challenges. The Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton is hunting for a replacement for the plastic-hinged containers it uses to sell more than half a dozen flavors of fudge. Everyone is uncertain what to use in place of plastic garbage can liners.

Still, said Sharon Baxter, a division director with the Department of Environmental Quality, which is overseeing the push to phase out the state government’s use of disposable plastic, “I’ve been really impressed with how sincere an effort people have put forth on this.”

Northam’s March order, known as Executive Order 77, directed all state agencies including public colleges and universities to start phasing out single-use plastics with the ultimate goal of eliminating their use by the end of 2025. Disposable plastics used for medical purposes were exempt, and greater latitude was given to those used for public health or safety reasons.

As justification, the governor pointed to not only an increase in the state’s solid waste but also the threats plastic pollution poses to the Chesapeake Bay.

“Plastics are the most pervasive type of marine debris in our ocean and along our coasts,” Northam wrote.

Agencies have complied with the executive order, said Baxter. Since it went into effect, DEQ has received 114 of an expected 116 plastic pollution reduction plans from agencies. A more wide-ranging report on how Virginia can reduce and divert solid waste from landfills that the Secretary of Natural Resources was supposed to submit to the governor and the General Assembly by Oct. 1 has not been completed.

Changes are already underway. The Frontier Culture Museum has started selling metal water bottles and phased-out plastic ones. Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority said in its plan that it’s working to replace roughly 2 million plastic bags used a month with reusable bags by December 2022.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Pretty Simple
Pretty Simple
Sola Wave BOGO
Sola Wave BOGO
The decision makes Virginia one of just a handful of states to implement the policy, which...
In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Suspects sought after concession stand break-in at Shepard Stadium