VDOT prepping for winter weather

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is ready for winter weather.

The department announced Monday, November 22, that it has staffing and equipment in place to keep roadways clear and safe for the upcoming season.

“We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic and a heavy snow season. Those experiences, along with our continued training, have equipped us to handle the snow and ice that may impact the 128,000 lane miles of roadway we maintain across the commonwealth,” VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg said in Monday’s announcement.

VDOT says it has the following resources at the ready:

  • $211 million set aside for winter weather
  • More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide
  • More than 10,800 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders
  • More than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

VDOT says it will activate an online snowplow tracking map if snow reaches 2 inches or more. It also encourages drivers to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

