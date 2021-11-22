Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA specialist offers tips to cut back or quit smoking

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts from the University of Virginia are hard at work helping people knock addictive habits.

Mimicking the hand to mouth contact that vapes or cigarettes require can be helpful.

For example, some UVA patients looking to stop smoking snack or chew a toothpick when they have a nicotine craving.

“One of the big things that we recommend people doing is first of all if they smoke in the house, go outside. That’s the best thing you can do to cut the amount that you smoke,” said Neely Dahl, UVA tobacco treatment specialist.

Not smoking in the car can also be helpful for people trying to stop.

She says any significant change in a smoker’s routine can be what it takes to cut back or quit.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
(File Photo)
Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme

Latest News

Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
Picture of Rahquan held up beside his family during the vigil.
Community hold vigil to honor the life of 14-year-old killed in Richmond quadruple shooting
Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
UVA gives advice on addictive behaviors
UVA specialist has tips on how to break the habit of smoking or vaping