Use a credit card for travel bookings

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A personal finance expert says for any holiday travel whether it’s a hotel or a flight, use a credit card that offers travel protections to pay for it.

Sara Rathner with NerdWallet, a personal finance company, says that way you are a little better protected in case something happens.

“That can help you get money back if your flight is canceled or substantially delayed. And if your luggage gets lost and you have to buy extra clothing,” said Rathner.

And she says if you’re taking a really big, once-in-a-lifetime holiday trip this year, consider a separate travel insurance policy.

It’s just one extra layer of protection while the travel industry continues to deal with staffing shortages and high demand.

Rathner says it’s always a good idea to look into travel insurance this time of year, but make sure you read the policy thoroughly so you know exactly what it covers.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

