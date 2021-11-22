Healthcare Pros
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield

Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are being sought after police say they robbed a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Chesterfield at gunpoint.

The robbery took place at the Cracker Barrel located at 12401 Redwater Creek Road around 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 21.

According to the investigation, two male suspects entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspects fled on foot after receiving the money.

Police describe the first suspect as 6′2″ with a medium build and was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, black pants, and white gloves. The second suspect is described as 5′10″ with a medium build and was wearing a black face mask with sunglasses, a heavy dark jacket, black pants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

