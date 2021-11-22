Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
(File Photo)
Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme

Latest News

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and 12 children to area hospitals, but says there were...
Police: 'Some fatalities' after SUV drives into Christmas parade
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
Police say more than 20 people have been injured after a car drove into a Christmas parade.
Police: More than 20 people injured after car drives into Christmas parade