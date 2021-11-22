Suspect indicted on 13 charges, incl. aggravated murder, in death of Big Stone Gap officer

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirteen charges were brought against 33-year-old Michael Donivan White following the November 13 shooting that left Officer Michael Chandler dead on his 29th birthday.

White was arrested that night without issue by the Kingsport, Tennessee Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team at the Travel Inn in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive. He was being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Wise County, VA.

According to Virginia State Police:

“A special grand jury handed up a 13 count indictment Monday (Nov. 22, 2021) against a South Carolina man for his role in the shooting death of a Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer. Michael D. White, 33, of Cross, S.C., was served the indictment Monday afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he was being held on a probation violation.

White is now charged with the following:

· Aggravated murder of a police officer (18.2-31),

· 2nd degree murder (18.2-33),

· One felony count of shooting in the commission of murder (18.2-53),

· One felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of committing aggravated murder,

· One felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

· One felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,

· One felony count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury (18.2-56.1),

· One felony of discharging a firearm in a public place (18.2-280),

· One felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance with the intent to distribute,

· One felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance,

· One felony count of shooting in commission of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance,

· One misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm

· One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct

White is being held without bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on the probation violation served by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.”

The charges were delivered by a Wise County Circuit Court grand jury.

