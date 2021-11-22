Healthcare Pros
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School

Staunton High School in Staunton
Staunton High School in Staunton(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department received a report Sunday regarding the threat of violence involving students at Staunton High School.

A 15-year-old male was taken into custody and was charged with four violations of Virginia Code Section 18.2-60: Threats of death or bodily injury to a person.

The juvenile is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are continuing to work with Staunton City School to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.

Staunton City Schools sent out the following message to families and staff this evening:

Good Evening SCS Staff and Families,

Today we became aware of a school threat from a Staunton High School student. We’ve worked with our partners from the Staunton Police Department throughout the day to investigate the situation. The suspect is in police custody, and we feel that the situation is resolved. We appreciate community members who contacted law enforcement and school authorities and alerted us to this situation. Thanks, also, to the Staunton Police Department for helping us keep our schools safe.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

