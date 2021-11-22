Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Prison officials ID inmate killed in apparent attack in cell

File Photo (Source: Pixabay)
File Photo (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) - Authorities are identifying a Virginia inmate killed when another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell as Gregory Pierce.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap. Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sex crimes, including rape. The corrections department says the inmate suspected of killing him is serving a life sentence for murder.

No charges were immediately reported. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

File Photo
Community Vaccination Center announces holiday hours for Thanksgiving Week
Pretty Simple
Pretty Simple
Sola Wave BOGO
Sola Wave BOGO
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Suspects sought after concession stand break-in at Shepard Stadium