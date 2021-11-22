Police: Suspects sought after concession stand break-in at Shepard Stadium

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects are being sought after breaking into a concession stand at Shepard Stadium in Colonial Heights.

Police say on Nov. 4 around 3:20 a.m., two suspects stole a cash register and safe at a concession stand in the 900 block of Meridian Avenue.

Damages to the property and the theft cost over $1,300.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

