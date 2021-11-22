Healthcare Pros
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond

Richmond shooting
Richmond shooting(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to a deadly shooting.

At 12:14 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1800 block of East Marshall Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene. Police say they have someone in custody and this is a ‘possible domestic shooting’ as the two could be related.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

