Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to a deadly shooting.

At 12:14 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1800 block of East Marshall Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene. Police say they have someone in custody and this is a ‘possible domestic shooting’ as the two could be related.

