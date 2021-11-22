Healthcare Pros
Police: Man shot inside Virginia grocery store

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police say a man who was shot inside a Virginia grocery store was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A Fairfax County police spokesman says a man called police on Saturday evening to report that he had shot somebody in the Food Star store on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax County. The spokesman says the caller told police he was acting in self-defense when he shot the man.

The wounded man was being treated for injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. No charges were immediately reported.

The police department tweeted that its detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

