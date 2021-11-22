Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police identified the man killed in a shooting in the city’s Westover neighborhood.

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. on Nov. 11 after Daveon Elliott, 18, of Richmond, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died shortly after he arrived.

Detectives determined that Elliott was shot in the 5800 block of Larrymore Road. Investigators are still seeking information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.