Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police identified the man killed in a shooting in the city’s Westover neighborhood.

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. on Nov. 11 after Daveon Elliott, 18, of Richmond, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died shortly after he arrived.

Detectives determined that Elliott was shot in the 5800 block of Larrymore Road. Investigators are still seeking information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

