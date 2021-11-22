Healthcare Pros
Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Virginia | Positivity rate increases to 5.9%

The state's current positivity rate went up to 5.9% over the weekend(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 4,110 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 48 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 957,570 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,097 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,548 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 846 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is 5.9%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,512 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,497 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,350,053 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 41,004 cases, 1,216 hospitalizations, 566 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,414 cases, 1,263 hospitalizations, 732 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,760 cases, 960 hospitalizations, 368 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,313 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,098 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,114 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

