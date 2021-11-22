Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate is 5.8%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,500 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 959,156 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 1,586 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,573 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 863 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is 5.8%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,570 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 92,961 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,362,982 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 41,071 cases, 1,217 hospitalizations, 566 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,464 cases, 1,262 hospitalizations, 732 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,800 cases, 963 hospitalizations, 370 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,347 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 200 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,103 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,122 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

The funding is part of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a $75 million...
HCA awards $10k grant to Hopewell Downtown Partnership
Jay Breneman and his daughter, Anna Grace, browse footwear at Walkabout Outfitter in Richmond,...
Mask use slipping across Virginia, researchers find
File Photo
Chesterfield Community Vaccination Center announces holiday hours for Thanksgiving week
The decision makes Virginia one of just a handful of states to implement the policy, which...
In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas