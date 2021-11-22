Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House

It’s the thirteenth White House tree from the Tar Heel state.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not even Thanksgiving, but the White House is already putting up its Christmas tree. Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden accepted this year’s tree at the White House.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent actually,” Biden told reporters.

This year’s tree is a Fraser Fir from Peak Farms in North Carolina.

Russell Estes, the farm’s owner, is no stranger to seeing his Christmas trees go up in Washington. His farm has served up White House Christmas trees under the Bush administration, the Obama administration, and now the Biden administration.

Estes said, “A special day for Peak farms and the Estes family and get to meet the First Lady and present her with a beautiful eighteen and half foot Fraser Fir.”

Estes says a lot of the success is on the Fraser Fir itself. He said, “We have the Frazier Firs native to North Carolina. It is the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the thirteenth official White House Christmas tree from North Carolina.

A Peak Farms tree was also selected for former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence during the Trump Administration.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Henrico officers discussing the Peer Support Team program on Monday.
New federal legislation provides more mental health resources to first responders
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone
The 2021 White House Christmas tree is delivered.
North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House
Henrico Fire is urging families to check their lights and extension cords as they start to put...
Henrico Fire shares safety tips on installation of holiday decorations