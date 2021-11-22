News to Know for Nov. 22: Deadly holiday parade; Vigil for 14-year-old; Holiday travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day.

Scattered Morning Showers

A few morning showers usher in colder weather for Tuesday.

Today there will be scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy.

Turning partly sunny and windy by mid-afternoon. Morning highs in the mid 50s, dipping into the 40s in the afternoon.

Vigil For 14-Year-Old

Family and friends gathered outside the OMG Convenience Store Sunday evening to say goodbye to 14-year-old Rahquan Logan, one of the two boys gunned down in a quadruple shooting on Nov.12.

The community created a sea of balloons near Creighton and Nine Mile Rd. and as close to 150 people came to show their support for Rahquan’s family.

Picture of Rahquan held up beside his family during the vigil. (WWBT)

Community leaders including members of the Richmond School Board were present sharing tears with Rahquan’s mother and saying enough is enough.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that also left two men injured.

Car Drives Through Parade

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday.

Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band and crowd participating in the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured while noting that it was still collecting information.

The city’s statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

Car Seat Inspections For Travel

The Richmond Ambulance Authority, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and Richmond Fire Department are resuming Child Safety Seat Inspections ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

According to AAA, holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels. Over 53 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, with more than 1.4 million travelers in Virginia.

Spain recommends that if you want your child to wear a winter coat while in the car seat to first adjust the harness on your child without the coat. (ky3)

Today car seat inspections will take place at the Target located at 7107 Forest Hill Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The second inspection will take place at Walmart Supercenter located at 2410 Sheila Lane from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Look At Air Travel

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s busiest travel period.

FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in line at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, ahead of Fourth of July weekend, July 1, 2021. The number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration say it is ready to handle the surge. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File) (Shafkat Anowar | AP)

Pekoske told NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday he remains “very concerned” about the issue of unruly passengers as incidents on airplanes have continued.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

Vaccine Clinic In Ashland

The Chickahominy Health District will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

(Source: WMC)

This event is for:

Adults to receive a 1st, 2nd, or booster dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson

Children ages 5 and older to receive a 1st or 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Boosters are for those 18+ who have had their 2nd dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least 6 months ago, and for those 18+ who had their single dose of Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago.

This event will take place on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 35 Junction Drive. To make an appointment, call 804-365-3240.

Final Thought

Life is too important to be taken seriously - Oscar Wilde

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.