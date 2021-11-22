Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast; A Few morning showers, then clearing and turning chilly in the afternoon

By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few morning showers usher in colder weather for Tuesday.

Monday: Scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy. Turning partly sunny and windy by mid afternoon. Morning highs in the mid 50s, dipping into the 40s in the afternoon (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60. Best weather day of the week!

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Showers possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

