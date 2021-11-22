Man charged in Prince George stabbing

PRING GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said they have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that happened in Prince George County.

Officers were called around 3:36 a.m. on Nov. 21 to the 4200 block of Anne Terrace for a stabbing.

At the scene, police found a man with multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds on both arms. The man was taken for medical treatment.

Police arrested Paul Johnson, 38, of Chester, with malicious wounding. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

