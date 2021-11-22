Man accused of killing 20-year-old woman pleads guilty

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing a 20-year-old Prince George County woman pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder.

Benjamin Franklin Chiarky pleaded guilty on Nov. 15 to second-degree murder, malicious wounding, abduction, use of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Chiarky was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020, for the murder of Corrine Lee Huddleston, who was first reported missing in Oct. 2020.

Corrine Lee Huddleston and her family (Prince George Police)

Chiarky will serve a total of 30 years in prison.

