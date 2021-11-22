Healthcare Pros
Man accused of killing 20-year-old woman pleads guilty

Benjamin Chiarky
Benjamin Chiarky(Prince George County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing a 20-year-old Prince George County woman pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder.

Benjamin Franklin Chiarky pleaded guilty on Nov. 15 to second-degree murder, malicious wounding, abduction, use of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Chiarky was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020, for the murder of Corrine Lee Huddleston, who was first reported missing in Oct. 2020.

Corrine Lee Huddleston and her family
Corrine Lee Huddleston and her family(Prince George Police)

Chiarky will serve a total of 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

