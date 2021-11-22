Historic Richmond’s Winter Wander is back this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Court End Council will host the annual Winter Wander Sunday, Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event takes individuals and families from across the greater Richmond area to celebrate the holiday season while exploring the history that historic Richmond has to offer and enjoying different activities and performances. This year’s wander will include a recipe to collect at each of the nine sites that attendees can make at home.

Winter Wander will have free admission and shuttle transportation for attendees to the following historic sites:

The Valentine will include children’s activities, refreshments, live entertainment on Clay Street, and tours.

The Valentine First Freedom Center: Learn about the story of religious freedom in Virginia located on the same corner where Virginia’s General Assembly met in secret during the American Revolution. The Center will be open for self-guided tours.

The Governor’s Executive Mansion: Hear from Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, Director of Education and Historic Interpretation, and historical interpreter Dontavius Williams. The two will talk about 19th-century cooking.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: Guided tours will be held of the sanctuary with a hot cider on the breezeway.

Historic Monumental Church: Historic Richmond will hold an open house with guided tours of Monumental Church.

The John Marshall House: Christmas in Early America Open House Tour; Make-and-Take Holiday Crafts; Hot Beverages and Snacks; Holiday Group Photos.

Historic St. John’s Church: Church Open House and Visitor Center open from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Mason’s Hall

The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy: Open 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Tour the first floor of the historic Clay St. house and learn surprising stories of food, family and freedom that demonstrated resilience and determination during wartime and winter in Richmond.

• The American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar: See “A People’s Contest,” on a special gallery quest to discover stories of food, family and freedom.

