Henrico police searching for man allegedly involved in attempted robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a man possibly involved with an attempted robbery committed earlier this morning.

Video from a commercial business along South Airport Drive shows a man entering the store at about 9 a.m. He walks around to the cash registers and pushes the clerk, trying to open the cash register and store safe with no success. He then fled in a dark green Ford Explorer.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey beanie. He is suspected to be between 50-55 years old with a stocky build.

Anyone with information on this attempted robbery or who can identify this man is asked to call Detective Wagoner at 804-351-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

