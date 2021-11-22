Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico police searching for man allegedly involved in attempted robbery

The man was seen in store video wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey beanie
The man was seen in store video wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey beanie(Henrico Police)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a man possibly involved with an attempted robbery committed earlier this morning.

Video from a commercial business along South Airport Drive shows a man entering the store at about 9 a.m. He walks around to the cash registers and pushes the clerk, trying to open the cash register and store safe with no success. He then fled in a dark green Ford Explorer.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey beanie. He is suspected to be between 50-55 years old with a stocky build.

Anyone with information on this attempted robbery or who can identify this man is asked to call Detective Wagoner at 804-351-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond
Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting
Chesterfield police seek person suspected of stealing from vehicles (Source: Chesterfield police)
Chesterfield police seek person suspected of stealing from vehicles
The man and woman entered the jewelry store together the left picture (man in grey) was a...
Henrico police looking for man & woman in armed robbery of jewelry store