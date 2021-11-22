Henrico police searching for man allegedly involved in attempted robbery
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a man possibly involved with an attempted robbery committed earlier this morning.
Video from a commercial business along South Airport Drive shows a man entering the store at about 9 a.m. He walks around to the cash registers and pushes the clerk, trying to open the cash register and store safe with no success. He then fled in a dark green Ford Explorer.
The man was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and brown coat and a grey beanie. He is suspected to be between 50-55 years old with a stocky build.
Anyone with information on this attempted robbery or who can identify this man is asked to call Detective Wagoner at 804-351-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.