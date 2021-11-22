Healthcare Pros
Henrico police looking for man & woman in armed robbery of jewelry store

The man and woman entered the jewelry store together the left picture (man in grey) was a different day they both came into the store.(Henrico Police)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are currently looking for a man and a woman who stole items from a jewelry store on Friday.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Brook Road for an armed robbery of a jewelry store. A man and woman entered the store together and the man pointed a handgun at the clerk.

According to the police, they both stole jewelry items from the store.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or these two’s identities is asked to call Detective Bartol at 804-617-8160. Community members may send tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

