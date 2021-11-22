Henrico Fire shares safety tips on installation of holiday decorations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As you start to prepare your meals for Thanksgiving and put up your holiday decorations, the Henrico County Fire Department wants to make sure you and your family stay safe.

When looking at your decoration checklist, Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said families should first inspect their lights before putting them up.

“When you get them, you have to inspect this whole cord,” Reynolds said. “They sit up in your attic, so they’re getting hot, they’re getting cold.”

Reynolds recommends replacing your lights every five to 10 years. If you need to buy new lights, Reynolds recommends looking for a box with a UL label.

“What that means is that all these lights, extension cords, anything with the UL label has to meet their testing standards,” he said. “It’s the safest way for you to pick the right product.”

This also applies to your outdoor lights and how you put them up.

“We see a lot of people who use a staple gun to try and put the lights up around their decks or around their porches,” Reynolds said. “If you put that staple through the wire, you have a potential for a fire right there.”

For your Christmas tree, Reynolds said artificial trees are a safer option. If you decide to buy a real tree, Reynolds recommends checking the needles on the branches.

“Make sure they don’t come out in your hand. That means that tree is already too dry for you,” he said. “When you do get it, put a fresh cut on it, put it in water right away, and let that thing drink up that water.”

Reynolds also advises keeping your tree 36 inches away from heat sources in your home.

“Even the vents that come up through your floor,” he said. “You don’t want that blowing up through your tree because it’s just going to dry it out even more.”

If you use extension cords, Reynolds said you shouldn’t plug them into each other.

“Don’t run them under any rugs or any carpet because if you walk on them, it can damage the cords inside, the wires,” he said. “That can cause some problems.”

Reynolds also advises families to use battery-powered candles. If you decide to light up a candle, Reynolds recommends following the 12-inch circle of safety.

“In case that candle gets knocked over or something happens, so it doesn’t catch your house on fire,” he said.

Reynolds also advises getting a smoke alarm, if you don’t have one installed already.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.