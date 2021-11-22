Former Richmond attorney sentenced for obstructing bankruptcy embezzlement investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond attorney was sentenced to 44 months in prison for obstructing an investigation into bankruptcy embezzlement.

Bruce H. Matson, 64, was sentenced on Monday and also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, Matson “misled the U.S. Trustee’s Office in 2019 when he made false statements in response to allegations that he misappropriated funds as a court-appointed trustee in the bankruptcy of LandAmerica Financial Group.”

Following a federal investigation, it was found Matson embezzled $800,000 in funds from LFG Trust between 2015 and 2018.

During the investigation, officials found an unrelated instance where Matson embezzled about $23,000 in 2016 from the estate of Forefront Capital, a broker which Matson served as receiver and debtor-designee.

