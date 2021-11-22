COVID-19 booster shot appointments, walk-ins available in Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 booster shot appointments and walk-ins are now available in Richmond and Henrico.

All adults 18 and older are now eligible to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine following Friday’s announcement from the FDA and CDC.

People who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster six months after their second dose, while those who got the Johnson & Johnson qualify two months after their first dose.

“The new guidance not only qualifies more people to receive the vaccine, but also makes it easier to understand whether or not you qualify,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “There are many places that offer vaccines for 5-11 year olds and adults in the same place... you can get the whole family vaccinated at the same time!”

Most clinics will have all three different vaccines available, but individuals should double-check to make sure clinics have the certain vaccine they are seeking.

Vaccination opportunities can be found online or by calling 804-205-3501.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.