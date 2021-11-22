Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Juvenile/Domestic Relations Court denied the motion to charge the teenage suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as an adult.

Bremer was killed on March 26 while walking in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood with a friend. The suspect, a 14-year-old, was charged with her murder and attempted murder of the other girl.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor filed an appeal of the court’s decision, and an appeal hearing must be scheduled within 45 days.

The Circut Court judge will then review the findings of the JDR Court’s decision.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Winter Wander this year will be held Sunday, Dec. 12 from 12-4 p.m.
Historic Richmond’s Winter Wander is back this holiday season
Vaccine
COVID-19 booster shot appointments, walk-ins available in Richmond, Henrico
Richmond shooting
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond
Sara Rathner from NerdWallet reccomends getting a travel insurance policy for big,...
Use a credit card for travel bookings