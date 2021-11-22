Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Juvenile/Domestic Relations Court denied the motion to charge the teenage suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as an adult.

Bremer was killed on March 26 while walking in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood with a friend. The suspect, a 14-year-old, was charged with her murder and attempted murder of the other girl.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor filed an appeal of the court’s decision, and an appeal hearing must be scheduled within 45 days.

The Circut Court judge will then review the findings of the JDR Court’s decision.

This is a developing story.

