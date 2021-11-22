Healthcare Pros
Community Vaccination Center announces holiday hours for Thanksgiving Week

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District is announcing its holiday hours for Thanksgiving week at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC).

The center is located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

The hours for the week of Nov. 22-28 will be:

Monday, Nov. 22                                   10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23                                   10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24                              10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25                                 Closed – Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 26                                      Closed

Saturday, Nov. 27                                  Closed

Sunday, Nov. 28                                    Closed

The vaccination center’s normal hours will return Monday, Nov. 29 which are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Rockwood CVC offers first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccination doses at no cost.

To make an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682 (TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Advanced registration is encouraged, especially for children, to reduce wait times.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

