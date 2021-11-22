Chippenham Hospital named one of top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital has been named as one of the U.S.’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health.

“Chippenham has been a leader in cardiac care since 2003 when it became the Commonwealth of Virginia’s first heart hospital,” said William Lunn, MD, chief executive officer of Chippenham Hospital. “This recognition speaks to our team’s diligent work in building the region’s premier center for heart care and, more importantly, saving lives.”

Heart services at Chippenham include:

Acute cardiac care

Cardiothoracic surgery

Comprehensive valve clinic

Arrhythmia management

Heart failure

Aortic center of excellence

Cardiac imaging

Cardiac rehabilitation

The study included 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. According to HCA Virginia, hospitals that made the list had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance, and patient experience.

