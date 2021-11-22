Chesterfield police seek person suspected of stealing from vehicles

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the person suspected of taking items from vehicles.

On Nov. 17, police said the person in the video above got into vehicles in the area of Felbridge Court.

Police said several items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.