VDOT: Cold Harbor Road to close nightly due to bridge repairs

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that a section of Cold Harbor Road (Route 156) will be closed nightly for bridge repairs.

VDOT will close Cold Harbor Road (Route 156) between Mechanicsville Bypass (Route 360) and Stonewall Parkway (Route 1131) from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov.21-Nov. 23 and again Nov. 29-Dec. 2, and the road will reopen each morning for daytime traffic.

During the roadwork, the following detour will be in place:

Northbound Cold Harbor Road (Rt. 156) – Take Stonewall Pkwy. (Rt. 1131) west to Elm Dr. north to Mechanicsville Tnpk. east back to Cold Harbor Rd.

Southbound Cold Harbor Road (Rt. 156) – Take Mechanicsville Tnpk. west to Elm Dr. south to Stonewall Pkwy. (Rt. 1131) east back to Cold Harbor Rd.

VDOT says local property owners will have access to their property throughout the project.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.