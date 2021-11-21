Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT: Cold Harbor Road to close nightly due to bridge repairs

VDOT will close Cold Harbor Road (Route 156) between Mechanicsville Bypass (Route 360) and...
VDOT will close Cold Harbor Road (Route 156) between Mechanicsville Bypass (Route 360) and Stonewall Parkway (Route 1131) from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov.21-Nov. 23 and again Nov. 29- Dec. 2, and the road will reopen each morning for daytime traffic.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that a section of Cold Harbor Road (Route 156) will be closed nightly for bridge repairs.

VDOT will close Cold Harbor Road (Route 156) between Mechanicsville Bypass (Route 360) and Stonewall Parkway (Route 1131) from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov.21-Nov. 23 and again Nov. 29-Dec. 2, and the road will reopen each morning for daytime traffic.

During the roadwork, the following detour will be in place:

  • Northbound Cold Harbor Road (Rt. 156) – Take Stonewall Pkwy. (Rt. 1131) west to Elm Dr. north to Mechanicsville Tnpk. east back to Cold Harbor Rd.
  • Southbound Cold Harbor Road (Rt. 156) – Take Mechanicsville Tnpk. west to Elm Dr. south to Stonewall Pkwy. (Rt. 1131) east back to Cold Harbor Rd.

VDOT says local property owners will have access to their property throughout the project.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
(File Photo)
Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack

Latest News

Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
One of the 1,000 turkeys given away to a family at River City Middle School.
From turkeys to beds - Richmond organizations give back ahead of Thanksgiving
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
The grocer recently donated $4.500 to Feed More so the nonprofit can give each of its 450...
Kroger, Feed More partner to donate to 450 volunteers this Thanksgiving