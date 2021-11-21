Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
(File Photo)
Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme

Latest News

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Let It Snow and A Baroque Holiday will make their return Thanksgiving weekend.
Richmond Symphony’s “Let It Snow”, “A Baroque Holiday” to return
Children can create a Christmas craft, and be able to get their photo taken with Santa
Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host “O Christmas Tree” holiday open house