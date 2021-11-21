Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

From turkeys to beds - Richmond organizations give back ahead of Thanksgiving

By John Hood
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pouring out of River City Middle School Saturday afternoon was a long line of cars ready to receive one of the 1000 Thanksgiving turkey’s given away during the fourth annual ‘The Giveback’.

The event is an initiative put together by city council member Michael Jones who says the event was created to bring more positivity to the southside.

“A lot of bird, it’s a whole lot of bird but it’s providing a whole lot of help, for families that are trying to stretch that dollar man it is making a difference in their holiday season,” Jones said.

Volunteers were spread out along the curb of the school putting turkeys and stuffing into family’s cars and sending them off in about 15 minutes.

Richmond wasn’t the only area giving out free turkeys over at the Saint Pauls Baptist Church in Henrico cars were lined up to receive their free Thanksgiving meals.

Traffic was backed up along Creighton Road as volunteers and Henrico Police directed traffic through a drive-thru pick-up line as well.

“We give the stuffing, the corn, the cornbread, the cake mix, and everything you need for your Thanksgiving dinner,” Greta Randolph, with the church said. “Then at the end, we give you a gift card for you to get your turkey.”

Randolph said families were still given a ham or chicken to be used as their main dish and the gift card could be used at area grocery stores.

Back in Richmond throughout the day, the giving continued as some kids in the River City were getting their first bed.

Bridging RVA, a non-profit, met with more than 100 volunteers at Regency Square Mall Saturday morning to pack up 150 new beds for kids in need around the area.

Throughout the day volunteers drove and set up the beds for children, like Tyiesha Wright’s kids. Wright says she knows it’s something her 8-year-old son will appreciate since he has been sharing a bed with his 4-year-old sister since she was born.

“Just them having the same room they fight all the time,” Wright laughed.

Each bed comes with a mattress, box spring, bed frame, bedsheets, and after five years the organization has helped more than 1000 kids sleep in a warm bed as of Saturday.

“To know more than 150 children in this community who didn’t have a bed will go to sleep in a brand new bed of their own, that’s pretty awesome,” John Sawyer with Bridging RVA, said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford...
Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

Latest News

Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
The grocer recently donated $4.500 to Feed More so the nonprofit can give each of its 450...
Kroger, Feed More partner to donate to 450 volunteers this Thanksgiving
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash