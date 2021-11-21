From turkeys to beds - Richmond organizations give back ahead of Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pouring out of River City Middle School Saturday afternoon was a long line of cars ready to receive one of the 1000 Thanksgiving turkey’s given away during the fourth annual ‘The Giveback’.

The event is an initiative put together by city council member Michael Jones who says the event was created to bring more positivity to the southside.

“A lot of bird, it’s a whole lot of bird but it’s providing a whole lot of help, for families that are trying to stretch that dollar man it is making a difference in their holiday season,” Jones said.

Volunteers were spread out along the curb of the school putting turkeys and stuffing into family’s cars and sending them off in about 15 minutes.

Richmond wasn’t the only area giving out free turkeys over at the Saint Pauls Baptist Church in Henrico cars were lined up to receive their free Thanksgiving meals.

Traffic was backed up along Creighton Road as volunteers and Henrico Police directed traffic through a drive-thru pick-up line as well.

“We give the stuffing, the corn, the cornbread, the cake mix, and everything you need for your Thanksgiving dinner,” Greta Randolph, with the church said. “Then at the end, we give you a gift card for you to get your turkey.”

Randolph said families were still given a ham or chicken to be used as their main dish and the gift card could be used at area grocery stores.

Back in Richmond throughout the day, the giving continued as some kids in the River City were getting their first bed.

Bridging RVA, a non-profit, met with more than 100 volunteers at Regency Square Mall Saturday morning to pack up 150 new beds for kids in need around the area.

Throughout the day volunteers drove and set up the beds for children, like Tyiesha Wright’s kids. Wright says she knows it’s something her 8-year-old son will appreciate since he has been sharing a bed with his 4-year-old sister since she was born.

“Just them having the same room they fight all the time,” Wright laughed.

Each bed comes with a mattress, box spring, bed frame, bedsheets, and after five years the organization has helped more than 1000 kids sleep in a warm bed as of Saturday.

“To know more than 150 children in this community who didn’t have a bed will go to sleep in a brand new bed of their own, that’s pretty awesome,” John Sawyer with Bridging RVA, said.

