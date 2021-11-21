Richmond Symphony’s “Let It Snow”, “A Baroque Holiday” to return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To kick off the holiday season, the Richmond Symphony will be bringing back family favorites this year.

Let It Snow and A Baroque Holiday will make their return Thanksgiving weekend.

These holiday favorites are a part of the Symphony Pops series which features guest artists performing pop, jazz, classical, Broadway repertoire, and more alongside the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Center.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.