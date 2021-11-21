Healthcare Pros
Richmond Symphony’s “Let It Snow”, “A Baroque Holiday” to return

Let It Snow and A Baroque Holiday will make their return Thanksgiving weekend.
Let It Snow and A Baroque Holiday will make their return Thanksgiving weekend.(pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To kick off the holiday season, the Richmond Symphony will be bringing back family favorites this year.

Let It Snow and A Baroque Holiday will make their return Thanksgiving weekend.

These holiday favorites are a part of the Symphony Pops series which features guest artists performing pop, jazz, classical, Broadway repertoire, and more alongside the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Center.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

