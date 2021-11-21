Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Greenbrier Elementary School introduces cafeteria rangers to fourth grade classes

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fourth graders from Greenbrier Elementary are going green.

Each fourth grade class in the school has a cafeteria ranger that shows students in the lunchroom where to put trash that is recyclable or compostable.

A few little learners in Caitlin Catterton’s class enjoyed the process.

“One of the questions we were exploring in one of our units is, ‘how does our carbon footprint impact where we live?” Catterton said.

One of her students had a special idea.

“I was about to throw my bag away at school after lunch and then I just didn’t feel right doing it because at home we always recycle bags,” fourth grader, Alice Cann said.

She asked a cafeteria manager if the school could begin recycling and Greenbrier adopted the practice.

“Being a ranger, it was pretty fun. I had a lot of interactions with students,” ranger, Sam Butler said.

Even though they think composting can be a little dirty, they’re happy to make a difference.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen was the driver and sole occupant of the Volvo, and he...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Police found a man outside a house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition following a shooting in Petersburg
According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old...
Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack
(File Photo)
Mother of Petersburg inmate sentenced to prison for bribery scheme

Latest News

Picture of Rahquan held up beside his family during the vigil.
Community hold vigil to honor the life of 14-year-old killed in Richmond quadruple shooting
Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Missouri man dies after being shot by his 2-year-old child
Let It Snow and A Baroque Holiday will make their return Thanksgiving weekend.
Richmond Symphony’s “Let It Snow”, “A Baroque Holiday” to return
Children can create a Christmas craft, and be able to get their photo taken with Santa
Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host “O Christmas Tree” holiday open house