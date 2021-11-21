Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Showers Monday usher in colder weather

Temperatures turn cold again in the workweek
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Morning showers on Monday will usher in colder weather for Tuesday.

Monday: Scattered showers during the morning otherwise mostly cloudy turning partly sunny and windy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

