Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia to host “O Christmas Tree” holiday open house

Children can create a Christmas craft, and be able to get their photo taken with Santa
Children can create a Christmas craft, and be able to get their photo taken with Santa
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia in collaboration with the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will be kicking off the holiday season with the “O Christmas Tree” holiday open house.

The program will be held on Dec. 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Magnolia Grange House Museum.

CHSV says the event is free and open to the public. Guest will be able to enjoy the holiday season by experiencing stories regarding traditions of the Christmas tree.

Guests will also be able to learn about ornaments that would have been common during the period, holiday songs popular during the 1920s, and what gifts the families may have exchanged.

Santa’s elves will greet visitors and holiday music will be performed by the Harken back String Band.

Refreshments will be available and children will be able to create a Christmas craft and take a photo with Santa.

The CHSV says that masks are encouraged at this event and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

