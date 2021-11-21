Healthcare Pros
Body of missing man found in wooded area

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of a man who was last seen on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a drone team found the body of Randale Rosemond in a wooded area off of Shady Grove Road near Kelley Drive.

Authorities say there were no signs of foul play involved.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine the actual cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

