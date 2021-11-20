Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ugly Sweater bar crawl returns to Richmond

The Ugly Sweater bar crawl returns Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Ugly Sweater bar crawl returns Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.(Bar Crawl Live)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ugly Sweater bar crawl, presented by Bar Crawl Live is making its return to Richmond this holiday season.

The event will be held this year on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up in ugly sweaters, Santa suits, elf costumes, or comfy onesies.

Attendees would dash through 5 or more bars and dance to music from local DJs and will be provided all-day food and drink specials.

What registration includes:

GENERAL ADMISSION INCLUDES: ($14.99 - $39.99)

  • Door Cover Charges Waived
  • Up To 50% OFF Drinks
  • Up To 25% OFF Select Foods
  • FREE Entrance To 5+ Venues
  • Holiday Themed Drinks
  • Kick-off, Half-time & After Party
  • Photographer & Videographer
  • Ugly Sweater Costume Contest
  • DJs @ Select Bars
  • Detailed Digital Bar List
  • On-Site Staff Guiding The Crawl

In the event of cancellation, all tickets will be refunded.

For more information about registration and participating venues, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford...
Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Dominion Energy generic
Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers
Police Lights
Warrants obtained for 8 students following fight at Va. high school

Latest News

The workshop is aimed at people new to growing cannabis and for anyone who has never consumed...
Happy Trees to host ‘how to use cannabis’ workshop, festival this weekend
AMFM Healthcare specializes in providing multi-faceted treatment to diagnosing and managing...
Mental healthcare provider aims to bring more access treatment options to Virginia
Hunni Bee Treats
Hunni Bee Treats
Adopt Angel or Silver Bell & Return Gifts
Adopt Angel or Silver Bell & Return Gifts