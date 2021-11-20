Ugly Sweater bar crawl returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ugly Sweater bar crawl, presented by Bar Crawl Live is making its return to Richmond this holiday season.
The event will be held this year on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up in ugly sweaters, Santa suits, elf costumes, or comfy onesies.
Attendees would dash through 5 or more bars and dance to music from local DJs and will be provided all-day food and drink specials.
What registration includes:
GENERAL ADMISSION INCLUDES: ($14.99 - $39.99)
- Door Cover Charges Waived
- Up To 50% OFF Drinks
- Up To 25% OFF Select Foods
- FREE Entrance To 5+ Venues
- Holiday Themed Drinks
- Kick-off, Half-time & After Party
- Photographer & Videographer
- Ugly Sweater Costume Contest
- DJs @ Select Bars
- Detailed Digital Bar List
- On-Site Staff Guiding The Crawl
In the event of cancellation, all tickets will be refunded.
For more information about registration and participating venues, click here.
