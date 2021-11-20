Ugly Sweater bar crawl returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ugly Sweater bar crawl, presented by Bar Crawl Live is making its return to Richmond this holiday season.

The event will be held this year on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Crawlers are encouraged to dress up in ugly sweaters, Santa suits, elf costumes, or comfy onesies.

Attendees would dash through 5 or more bars and dance to music from local DJs and will be provided all-day food and drink specials.

What registration includes:

GENERAL ADMISSION INCLUDES: ($14.99 - $39.99)

Door Cover Charges Waived

Up To 50% OFF Drinks

Up To 25% OFF Select Foods

FREE Entrance To 5+ Venues

Holiday Themed Drinks

Kick-off, Half-time & After Party

Photographer & Videographer

Ugly Sweater Costume Contest

DJs @ Select Bars

Detailed Digital Bar List

On-Site Staff Guiding The Crawl

In the event of cancellation, all tickets will be refunded.

For more information about registration and participating venues, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.