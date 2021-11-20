Source: Man dies after being shot in head

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A source said a man was killed after being shot in the head in Petersburg.

The shooting happened on Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Poplar Street.

According to a source, a man was found lying in the street after being shot in the head.

This is a developing story.

