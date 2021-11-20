Healthcare Pros
Sen. Amanda Chase to run for Congress

Sen. Amanda Chase says she is running for Congress. This week, the Chesterfield Republican said...
Sen. Amanda Chase says she is running for Congress. This week, the Chesterfield Republican said she will seek the GOP nomination in the 7th congressional district.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Amanda Chase, the Chesterfield County Republican who ran for Governor this year, has set her sights on another office.

Earlier this week, Chase announced she’s seeking the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District, which includes suburbs of Richmond.

We spoke with Chase in Roanoke, where she attended a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee this week.

“As a second-term state senator, I’ve already proven I can win in the general election in the 7th,” Chase told WDBJ7. “Just finished a governor’s race, did pretty well in that race.”

Democrat Abigail Spanberger has represented the 7th District since 2019.

Several Republicans are expected to vie for the GOP nomination.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

