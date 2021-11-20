Railroad repairs set to begin in Henrico County’s east end
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Portions of three roads in the Sandston and Highland Springs areas will close starting Nov. 22. due to railroad repairs.
Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be repairing the crossings, and the closures are expected to continue for two to three days at each crossing.
The following roads will be closed for this project:
- Oakleys Lane, between International Trade Drive and South Street
- East Nine Mile Road, between Hanover Road and East McClellan Street
- Meadow Road, between Woodview Drive and Crib Lane
Each railroad crossing will be repaired one at a time, and detours will be posted.
