Railroad repairs set to begin in Henrico County’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Portions of three roads in the Sandston and Highland Springs areas will close starting Nov. 22. due to railroad repairs.

Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be repairing the crossings, and the closures are expected to continue for two to three days at each crossing.

The following roads will be closed for this project:

Oakleys Lane, between International Trade Drive and South Street

East Nine Mile Road, between Hanover Road and East McClellan Street

Meadow Road, between Woodview Drive and Crib Lane

Each railroad crossing will be repaired one at a time, and detours will be posted.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.