Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate has died following an apparent attack by another inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The victim was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses including rape. His name is currently being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The press release adds that the apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

